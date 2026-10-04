‘Digger’ review: Tom Cruise climate crisis film is trial by satire

Here, at least, is proper risk-taking. But as this parallel plot progresses, it becomes clear that it has little emotional resonance with the play. Rather, Iñárritu opts for the most literal-minded connection: Curtis’ daughter is on a flight that’s gone missing due to extreme weather. It’s a baffling decision; the scenes from ‘Fossil Fools’ are so much worse now that we’re aware of Curtis’ (and Iñárritu’s?) contempt for them. There’s a lot of Birdman in Digger: the woozy, meandering camera of Lubezki, the self-reflexive games, pity for the poor artist stuck in the maw of commerce (the reveal about the play’s financing is one of the film’s better dark jokes). The difference is the gimmick then was the one-shot illusion, and now it’s Cruise.