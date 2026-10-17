How ‘Digger’ prods at beliefs and blind spots

We see how frightening Digger can be in a breathtaking monologue. In a setting similar to a classic Roman senate, he tells the European Parliament an… inconvenient truth. He provokes the crowd — of the outraged, the excitable, and the neutral, depicted by mannequins in suits — and tells them they all need his oil to fuel the two-day delivery and YouTube consumption they have gotten used to. In a line we have seen Curtis rehearse, Rockwell promises “freedom to bask in the comfort of your unsustainable lives.” The speech is a proper (and literal) kick in the head, inverting the monologue from A Few Good Men where a self-righteous Jack Nicholson tells Cruise “you need me on that wall, you want me on that wall.” In the world today, that braggart in uniform or this oil-hungry maniac are the ones winning.