How ‘Digger’ prods at beliefs and blind spots

“I don’t speak Celsius.”
“I don’t speak Celsius.”
Tom Cruise lays down the scorn in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Digger. As with most things in that film, the line is double-edged. Speaking as shovel-slinging oilman Digger Rockwell, Cruise’s words mine the clichéd American disdain for the metric system, but there’s more to it. This is an earth-penetrating tycoon who dismisses facts he doesn’t like. The reason Digger doesn’t care for a word most of the world uses is because he doesn’t care how much of their climate he’s changing, as long as he gets “a billion barrels a day.”
Tom Cruise lays down the scorn in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Digger. As with most things in that film, the line is double-edged. Speaking as shovel-slinging oilman Digger Rockwell, Cruise’s words mine the clichéd American disdain for the metric system, but there’s more to it. This is an earth-penetrating tycoon who dismisses facts he doesn’t like. The reason Digger doesn’t care for a word most of the world uses is because he doesn’t care how much of their climate he’s changing, as long as he gets “a billion barrels a day.”
By the time you read this, the underrated Digger may be out of most theatres. This column, a personal celebration of an ambitious masterwork, will not attempt to play coy. There will be spoilers.
Rockwell is a caricature. Obsessed with his sickly cat but disliking the veterinarian’s diagnosis, he brings in a doctor who, while not knowing animals, is great at sugarcoating news. (This is somewhat like Cruise himself, known to replace stunt-directors when told a particular Mission looks too Impossible.) With a humongous iceberg headed toward Europe, the first thing Digger prescribes to the President is a firewall across the media and internet, muting words like ‘iceberg.’ This, then, is a film about the stories we tell ourselves.
That becomes clearer once we learn we are on the sets of a play, ‘Fossil Fools,’ and that Cruise is, in fact, playing an actor, Curtis, rehearsing a satirical version of Rockwell. As in his brilliant Birdman, Iñárritu fixates on the decisions storytellers take. In Birdman, an insecure actor adapting a Raymond Carver story made his part meatier, giving himself more lines. Here we see the revival of a Dr Strangelove-esque satire calculated to gift the audience catharsis, making them laugh at awful men who made awful decisions. A show allowing them to celebrate their fall.
Curtis has a problem with the tone. He feels satire has crossed into farce, that Digger is being turned too cartoonish. The play’s British director (who has been hired for being “hip”) tells him that audiences affected by the tragedy want, and desperately need, to laugh at these shortsighted greedy men and their antics. (The best line comes from John Goodman as the President, wanting to detonate the nuclear bomb but told that the bag the Secret Service agent is holding actually carries three books, instead of a detonator. “I have to read?”, he bellows in furious indignation.) This ridiculousness irrirates the actor trying to find the truth of his character. The frivolity with which Digger Rockwell is being treated, all yee-haw and bang-bang-bang, is at odds with his fearsomeness.
We see how frightening Digger can be in a breathtaking monologue. In a setting similar to a classic Roman senate, he tells the European Parliament an… inconvenient truth. He provokes the crowd — of the outraged, the excitable, and the neutral, depicted by mannequins in suits — and tells them they all need his oil to fuel the two-day delivery and YouTube consumption they have gotten used to. In a line we have seen Curtis rehearse, Rockwell promises “freedom to bask in the comfort of your unsustainable lives.” The speech is a proper (and literal) kick in the head, inverting the monologue from A Few Good Men where a self-righteous Jack Nicholson tells Cruise “you need me on that wall, you want me on that wall.” In the world today, that braggart in uniform or this oil-hungry maniac are the ones winning.
We can’t handle the truth. In this post-fact era, it comes wrapped in narrative. “They know the facts,” Digger tells Dr Ganesh, his head of environmental safety played superbly by a frazzled Riz Ahmed, “The story has yet to be told.” As the world makes increasingly less sense, we crave the familiar comfort of narratives and scoreboards, of villains and heroes, as history writes and rewrites itself in real-time. How complicit are these people in the telling of their own stories? Who is making the myths? In Digger, the play ‘Fossil Fools’ is owned by Rockwell’s nephew, thereby monetising even the catharsis of the audience. (His uncle would be proud.)
The postmodern decision to make the narrative into a meta-narrative — a play within a film — pre-empts criticisms of stagey acting and unfunny lines, yet this is where I believe Iñárritu makes the boldest storytelling choice. The film audaciously embraces the jarring inconsistencies of tone between the overwrought play and the backstage tension, giving us a profoundly uncomfortable cinematic experience. It would have been the easiest thing to bring in, say, Armando Iannucci, for a rewrite to make ‘Fossil Fools’ cleverer and quippier, but, as a young Rockwell was told, “any idiot can hit a home run.”
Iñárritu is not making Dr Strangelove. He’s questioning narratives and echochambers. At a time when acclaimed arthouse cinema is accused of being too literal, too neatly wrapped up for us to take home, he is challenging the audience, prodding at beliefs and blind spots. Digger is a grotesquerie, with Emmanuel Lubezki’s warped and unsettling cinematography and the haunting music of Cosmo Sheldrake. The film’s exquisite details come alive in repeat viewings.
Cruise, who himself became an icon through the militaristic propaganda of Top Gun, is astounding. He conjures an unlikely physicality and swagger for the oily oligarch, contrasting with the tentative actor panicking backstage about his daughter, Hope. Initially the actor is too busy working on his performance to care about what she’s saying, but once he loses sight of Hope (in a climate-related catastrophe) then she’s all he can think about. Enough to take a phone call on stage in the play which, somehow, makes the climax better.
Our lives may be unsustainable, but our stories live on. In the play, Digger offers Dr Ganesh some tuna, evocatively describing how a Japanese chef massages each fish as they swim past his legs. Dr Ganesh, who tries not to eat endangered species, is eventually tempted enough to take a piece. He loves it. Digger smugly reveals that he has no idea where the fish came from. In the end, the ‘Fossil Fools’ audience puts on gas-masks to step out from the theatre into an environmentally-ravaged world. I step out of a New Delhi theatre to see border security forces carrying weapons to quell unarmed protestors. We are all in Level Four. We are all eating made-up stories.
Streaming Tip Of The Week:
Tom Cruise’s best pre-Digger performance was in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1999 masterpiece Magnolia, which can be rented on Prime Video. In the film he plays an alarmingly charismatic pick-up artist who espouses incel philosophy with undeniable magnetism.
Raja Sen is a critic, screenwriter and columnist. His first play, a murder mystery called The Simla Affair, recently opened in Delhi. He is currently writing a horror film.