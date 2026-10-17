How ‘Digger’ prods at beliefs and blind spots

Tom Cruise lays down the scorn in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Digger. As with most things in that film, the line is double-edged. Speaking as shovel-slinging oilman Digger Rockwell, Cruise’s words mine the clichéd American disdain for the metric system, but there’s more to it. This is an earth-penetrating tycoon who dismisses facts he doesn’t like. The reason Digger doesn’t care for a word most of the world uses is because he doesn’t care how much of their climate he’s changing, as long as he gets “a billion barrels a day.”