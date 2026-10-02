What to watch this week: ‘Digger’, ‘Pulp: What Do You Do for an Encore?’

Digger
Tom Cruise plays an all-powerful tycoon in this environmental satire by Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Co-starring Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jesse Plemons. (In theatres)
Verity
This psychological thriller is about a struggling writer (Dakota Johnson) hired to complete a book for a bestselling author (Anne Hathaway) and uncovering dark secrets. (In theatres)
IP Man: Kung Fu Legend
The iconic Donnie Yen film series may have ended, but Ip Man carries on. Dennis To stars as the legendary kung fu master in this film by Li Liming. (Lionsgate Play)
Pulp: What Do You Do for an Encore?
A new documentary about the rock band Pulp, who became one of the biggest Britpop acts of the 90s. Directed by Garth Jennings. (MUBI)
East of Eden
John Steinbeck’s classic novel is adapted into a limited series by Zoe Kazan. Starring Florence Pugh, Christopher Abbott and Mike Faist. (Netflix)
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit
Justin (Nivin Pauly) is in his late 30s, a caterer, a little too old to be unmarried in a small town. He’s an amiable everydude, idly watching life pass by, but proves fascinating to college student Ashley (Mamitha Baiju), who moves across the street from him. She’s into him immediately—and soon he falls for her as well. Girish A. D.’s age gap romance, now streaming after a successful theatrical run, might be the best Indian film this year, not because it’s the most ambitious or innovative, but because it’s so alive and bursting with ideas. (JioHotstar)