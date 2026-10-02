What to watch this week: ‘Digger’, ‘Pulp: What Do You Do for an Encore?’

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Justin (Nivin Pauly) is in his late 30s, a caterer, a little too old to be unmarried in a small town. He’s an amiable everydude, idly watching life pass by, but proves fascinating to college student Ashley (Mamitha Baiju), who moves across the street from him. She’s into him immediately—and soon he falls for her as well. Girish A. D.’s age gap romance, now streaming after a successful theatrical run, might be the best Indian film this year, not because it’s the most ambitious or innovative, but because it’s so alive and bursting with ideas. (JioHotstar)