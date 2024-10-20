How recent films show the unravelling of digital India

If you feel the urge to put tape over your webcam, change your passwords and make your social media accounts private, you’re not alone. Three recently released films hone in on the troubling realities of an increasingly digital India, committing to screen the anxiety that spikes every time we glance at ours. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, CTRL and Dream Girl—a segment of American horror anthology V/H/S/ Beyond—all see fame as a Faustian bargain, in which the internet grants people a bigger platform than ever, but they’ve never been made to feel smaller, reduced to view counts, their choices determined by algorithms. Being watched never translates to being seen or understood, and everyone is always performing, whether or not the cameras are on.

“In 20-30 years, we’ll be looking at social media the way we look at smoking now," says CTRL director Vikramaditya Motwane. “It’s so unhealthy. We’ll wonder how we ever let our kids use smartphones and develop that need for online validation." If the Timur Bekmambetov-produced American screenlife thrillers Missing (2023) and Searching (2018) argue that you can’t really know someone until you track their digital footprint, then CTRL, which he also executive produced, is both a counterpoint to and extension of that idea—that the natural consequence of a life lived online is that everyone thinks they know you. When influencer Nella (Ananya Panday) confronts her cheating boyfriend Joe (Vihaan Samat) over livestream, the comments are predictably hurtful. Frustrated, she signs over control of her life to the app CTRL, but really should’ve read the terms and conditions more carefully, a conclusion backed by conversations Motwane had with the Internet Freedom Foundation, which revealed how lacking India is when it comes to data protection laws.

Control is also the central theme of Virat Pal’s V/H/S segment, Dream Girl, in which a Bollywood manager crafts his idea of the perfect starlet. Tara (Namrata Sheth) is initially suspected of being a witch, and despite the short’s horror leanings, it’s easy enough to dismiss those whispers as part of a smear campaign against a successful actress. The truth is stranger—Tara is an AI-powered robot, overworked and exhausted, but cheaper and more efficient than hiring a flesh-and-blood actor. “You know why you’re valued in this business?" her manager (Ashwin Mushran) asks. “Because you do more for less." A mask of a human face, moulded to fit neatly over her wiring, illustrates how easy it is to be impersonated in the age of deepfakes and AI. That the film unfolds on a Bollywood film set calls to mind actors subjected to digital scans who later worry about their image being used without their permission. Just last year, actor Anil Kapoor won a legal battle to protect his likeness. “Where my image, voice, morphing, GIFs and deepfakes are concerned, I can straightaway… send a court order and injunction and they have to pull it down," he told Variety. In August, singer Arijit Singh won a case against AI impersonating his voice in songs.