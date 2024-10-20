How recent films show the unravelling of digital India

Control is also the central theme of Virat Pal’s V/H/S segment, Dream Girl, in which a Bollywood manager crafts his idea of the perfect starlet. Tara (Namrata Sheth) is initially suspected of being a witch, and despite the short’s horror leanings, it’s easy enough to dismiss those whispers as part of a smear campaign against a successful actress. The truth is stranger—Tara is an AI-powered robot, overworked and exhausted, but cheaper and more efficient than hiring a flesh-and-blood actor. “You know why you’re valued in this business?" her manager (Ashwin Mushran) asks. “Because you do more for less." A mask of a human face, moulded to fit neatly over her wiring, illustrates how easy it is to be impersonated in the age of deepfakes and AI. That the film unfolds on a Bollywood film set calls to mind actors subjected to digital scans who later worry about their image being used without their permission. Just last year, actor Anil Kapoor won a legal battle to protect his likeness. “Where my image, voice, morphing, GIFs and deepfakes are concerned, I can straightaway… send a court order and injunction and they have to pull it down," he told Variety. In August, singer Arijit Singh won a case against AI impersonating his voice in songs.