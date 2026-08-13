‘Dil Chahta Hai’ turns 25 but refuses to get old

Dil Chahta Hai was never about the way we were. The leads were too unencumbered, their clothes too good (how I envied Saif’s graphic t-shirts), and their banter too perfect. We may have had the Goa and borrowed the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy soundtrack, but they had the convertible. They were the aspiration. Not the youth we had, but an advertisement for the youth we wanted. What we feel, now, is not nostalgia but craving. The heart wants what it wants — and sometimes it wants to celebrate a 25-year milestone for a film that doesn’t get old. There’s nothing wrong with that. Dil Chahta Hai taught us to go anywhere for free cake.