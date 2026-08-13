‘Dil Chahta Hai’ turns 25 but refuses to get old

It was. It felt fresh and stylish and easy, in a way we weren’t used to. For those in our twenties when the film came out, Dil Chahta Hai remains a trigger. The thump of that bass-line. Three friends heading to Goa. An abruptly ended phone call. A wicked nickname. A feebly concealed crush. A convertible slicing through sunlight. That this film — available to rent on Apple TV — has turned 25 this week feels faintly impossible. Not (only) because we remain in denial about our advancing years, but because it bottled a version of youth that continues, somehow, to feel current.