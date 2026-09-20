One critic's on-again, off-again relationship with Dilip Kumar

My off-and-on chats with Dilip saab would be purely on acting, his directors, the state of cinema which he felt had ‘no more thehraav, ab bahut tezi ho gayee hai’ (there are no more pauses, it’s all too speedy now).
My off-and-on chats with Dilip saab would be purely on acting, his directors, the state of cinema which he felt had ‘no more thehraav, ab bahut tezi ho gayee hai’ (there are no more pauses, it’s all too speedy now).
However, I did find myself in a spot, on a roasting afternoon in May 1982 when Saira aapa, as I called her, sent a telegram to me to drop by at her bungalow in Pali Hill where they had shifted after marriage. The weekly news tabloid Current, edited by Ayub Syed, had scooped the story, complete with a photograph and a facsimile of the marriage certificate, that a year ago Dilip Kumar had married Asma Rehman, a divorced socialite, already married with three children, after meeting her at a cricket match in Hyderabad. Saira aapa would not tolerate this and spoke her heart out. My blood froze when in the middle of our conversation, Dilip saab came down the marble staircase and commented, ‘Oh, he’s being the angel’s advocate, is he?’ Saira aapa told him to mind his own business. Stung, he walked back up the staircase. The Asma-Dilip Kumar marriage ended in January 1983.
However, I did find myself in a spot, on a roasting afternoon in May 1982 when Saira aapa, as I called her, sent a telegram to me to drop by at her bungalow in Pali Hill where they had shifted after marriage. The weekly news tabloid Current, edited by Ayub Syed, had scooped the story, complete with a photograph and a facsimile of the marriage certificate, that a year ago Dilip Kumar had married Asma Rehman, a divorced socialite, already married with three children, after meeting her at a cricket match in Hyderabad. Saira aapa would not tolerate this and spoke her heart out. My blood froze when in the middle of our conversation, Dilip saab came down the marble staircase and commented, ‘Oh, he’s being the angel’s advocate, is he?’ Saira aapa told him to mind his own business. Stung, he walked back up the staircase. The Asma-Dilip Kumar marriage ended in January 1983.
He had been accused years ago of possessing a radio transmitter to keep in touch as a spy with Pakistan. And when he was conferred Pakistan’s highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz circa 1988, he was hounded to return the honour by the coalition government of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Protests carried on for days outside his house.
Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had to intervene with an official defence issued by the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi on 13 July 1999, stating, ‘There’s no doubt about Dilip’s patriotism and commitment to the nation. He has proved that time and again during his film career. He has received the award at an individual level. It’s his will to keep it or return it. No one can pressurise him.’
In turn the actor reassured Vajpayee that if he had to return the award in the best interests of the nation, he would gladly do so. Next: following a half-hour meeting with Vajpayee the PMO issued a statement reiterating the actor’s patriotism. Hence, the Shiv Sena’s demands were ignored and the honour retained. None of this mattered to his legion of admirers.
My meetings with Dilip saab would be around tea time since he slept late and woke up late. He was picky about the films he accepted, a trait emulated by Aamir Khan. In the 1950s, he was the highest-paid actor, the only one to be paid the princely sum of ₹1 lakh without any haggling.
He had won the highest number of Filmfare Awards as Best Actor—eight—but for some fuzzy reason, had refused to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award. As editor of Filmfare, I repeated the offer and felt ten feet tall when he replied, ‘Yes, anything for you.’ Although, I had done him no favours, a quid pro quo which is otherwise the unwritten law in the film industry.
He did wish to direct and had commenced Kalinga in 1994 at the age of seventy. During a shoot at the Nadiadwala Juhu villa, he was throwing a flaming fit about the furniture, aligning every sofa, chair and lamp at the right angle. At the end of his tether about a gaudy tablecloth, he called for a white, lacy one from his home. The scene featured a married couple, enacted by Raj Kiran and Shilpa Shirodkar from the supporting ensemble. She was accusing him of adultery and threatening to abort their child. The details spelt out about the abortion by Shilpa were explicit, to put it mildly. When Dilipsaab noticed me shocked, he laughed, ‘Dar gaye janaab, aaj kal aisi hi ashlil baatein hoti hain’ (don’t be mortified! Such unspeakable things are common nowadays).
As it happened Kalinga was eventually shelved because of differences with the producer, Sudhakar Bokade.
The one time Dilip Kumar let me down was on the eve of the Filmfare Awards on the fiftieth year of the completion of RK Studio. The trophy was to be presented by him to Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor. For weeks, he had rehearsed his speech with me. Late evening before the event, he called to excuse himself, he was leaving for the hill town of Solan. I lost my cool, ‘This is not acceptable, you’ve treated me like a dog,’ and banged the phone down. At the event, he sent over a recorded cassette with his speech, which I returned to his secretary and cut off all ties for a year, kicking myself for overthinking.
On Ramzan Eid day, he called to invite me for dinner. All was back to square one; my adulation intensified, I was back, ecstatic that the equation had been salvaged. For me, he would recap that his first waking memory was an amalgamation of images, like tugging at the luxuriant beard of his grandfather Haji Mohammed Khan. And there were images of his home in Peshawar, where adastarkhan would be laid out on a carpet: a breakfast of bakarkhani and pink, milky tea. He was the fifth child among twelve brothers and sisters, and had to carry considerable baggage for the others. He’d be told to fetch some ganderi from the market, pick wild berries and carry out the pettiest of errands.
There was also the graphic memory of two strapping Pathan brothers. In a paroxysm of rage, they had whipped out daggers on the street. One brother slaughtered the other to death right before the child’s eyes. He had seen terror before knowing what it meant.
Dilip Kumar looked like his mother, Ayesha Begum, though some of his family members said that if he’d grown a moustache like his father’s, he’d resemble him. He was closer to his mother, she died while Ramesh Saigal’s Shaheed (1948) was being filmed. He was distant from his father like most children are, being in awe of him, though the patriarch was extremely tender-hearted.
Edited excerpts with permission from HarperCollins India.
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