One critic's on-again, off-again relationship with Dilip Kumar

However, I did find myself in a spot, on a roasting afternoon in May 1982 when Saira aapa, as I called her, sent a telegram to me to drop by at her bungalow in Pali Hill where they had shifted after marriage. The weekly news tabloid Current, edited by Ayub Syed, had scooped the story, complete with a photograph and a facsimile of the marriage certificate, that a year ago Dilip Kumar had married Asma Rehman, a divorced socialite, already married with three children, after meeting her at a cricket match in Hyderabad. Saira aapa would not tolerate this and spoke her heart out. My blood froze when in the middle of our conversation, Dilip saab came down the marble staircase and commented, ‘Oh, he’s being the angel’s advocate, is he?’ Saira aapa told him to mind his own business. Stung, he walked back up the staircase. The Asma-Dilip Kumar marriage ended in January 1983.