Lounge Loves: ‘The Fisherman’, Diptyque fragrances and more

A corner of curiosities A few weekends ago, I was at the dentist's. This was my first time at this clinic, and the doctor put me at ease by starting with, "How may I help you?" It's another story that I needed to keep my mouth open for an hour while he went about his drilling and chiselling. Out in the reception, waiting for my prescription, I noticed a "kids corner", with a neat pile of books and above it drawings made by children. I was smiling to myself, trying to figure out the one at the centre: a clash of bold colours and ideas. Was the child nursing a terrible toothache, or perhaps he/she would grow up to be a famous artist? Meanwhile, a young woman had dozed off. The receptionist nudged her, and said she gets anxious before her appointment. The woman insisted it was a power nap. Sometimes, all you need on an ordinary day is a bit of randomness. —Nipa Charagi

A Scented memory My fascination with perfumes comes from my late grandfather who left behind a set of boxes filled with ittar bottles and balm-type scents, earmarked for different purposes (bathing, dailywear, nighttime, weddings). So, when I recently came across a solid perfume at the first India store of Diptyque (the brand is popular in the country largely because actor Shah Rukh Khan wears one of its scents) in Delhi—placed inside a beautiful travel-friendly black case with an engraved white swan—I had to try it. The balm-like perfume has sweet notes of rose with fruity accents of blackcurrant berries, reminding me of early morning picnics with family. And just like that my monthly treat-yourself ritual for December was complete. —Pooja Singh

Also read: What to watch this week: 'Jamie Foxx: What Happened Was..', 'Awaara' and more Culture wars If you are a fan of shows and movies about the so-called "culture wars"—the notion that being politically correct has "gone too far"—British comedy Douglas is Cancelled is bound to be up your street. This is a sharp and wickedly funny show about a TV presenter whose career is threatened because of a supposedly off-colour joke he can't remember making after he is exposed by an anonymous Twitter account. Once the genie is out of the bottle, things take on expected and unexpected turns, with social media slanging matches and a co-presenter who may or may not be sabotaging Douglas. Made by Steven Moffat of Sherlock fame, this is a fast-paced four-episoder stuffed with digs at the current global media climate. —Shrabonti Bagchi