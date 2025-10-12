Director Varsha Bharath on her film 'Bad Girl' and industry sexism

Ever since I was an AD, there was always this need to be better than all the boys. In 2011, when I started out, there weren’t a lot of women. I see that pattern among many women, this fear of being bad... Across professions, women do carry this little bit of self-doubt: “I need to be good, I need to earn this." Whereas men just take it for granted that they can tell stories, whether good or bad. When there’s a woman winning an award in cinema, suddenly everyone talks about whether she deserves it or whether she’s got it because she’s a woman. We often do not ask these questions about men. Because institutions built by men, for men, are assumed worthy by default.