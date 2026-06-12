What to watch this week: ‘Disclosure Day’, ‘I Am Frankelda’ and more

A Spielberg film featuring extraterrestrial cover-ups, Mexico’s first stop-motion animation film, and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published12 Jun 2026, 11:00 AM IST
A scene from 'Disclosure Day'.
A scene from 'Disclosure Day'.

Disclosure Day

Steven Spielberg returns to one of his pet themes in this film about the government covering up evidence of extraterrestrials. Spielberg’s interest in aliens was rekindled by a 2017 New York Times investigative article on the Pentagon’s UFO programme.The cast includes Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell. Also part of the film are two of Spielberg’s longest-serving collaborators: Janusz Kamiński handles the cinematography, and the music is by the peerless John Williams. Screenplay by David Koepp, who wrote Jurassic Park and War of the Worlds for Spielberg. (In theatres)

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A scene from 'I Am Frankelda'.

I Am Frankelda

A young writer in Mexico in the mid-1800s is approached by a prince to help save the kingdom. Arturo Ambriz and Roy Ambriz’s I Am Frankelda is Mexico’s first stop-motion animation film. (Netflix)

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A scene from 'Afternoons Of Solitude'.

Afternoons Of Solitude

This 2024 documentary is a look at the professional life of Andrés Roca Rey, a prominent matador. Director Albert Serra doesn’t shy away from the brutality of bullfighting, but brings a disturbing beauty to Rey’s work. (MUBI)

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A still from 'Backrooms'.

Backrooms

A furniture store owner (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and his therapist (Renate Reinsve) discovers a seemingly endless series of rooms in the basement. This psychological horror film by 20-year-old Kane Parsons has become one of the surprise hits of the year. (In theatres)

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