‘Disclosure Day’ review: Spielberg can't reinvent the alien film this time

Disclosure Day taps into a quintessential American worry, one that's shadowed the public consciousness since Watergate, that there are matters of great import that are being deliberately suppressed (at the top of the poster are the words ‘We deserve to know’). It’s possible that viewers will see the film and think of the Epstein files, fantasize about a full, sudden disclosure. Others might see in it a radical response to the farming and misuse of our data. My impression is Spielberg has returned to aliens not because he's angry about the world, but to escape into familiar fantasy. The only bit of irony that actually stings is America happily ignoring an ongoing World War, yet brought to a standstill and moved to tears by grainy footage of aliens.