Diwali 2024: The joy of giving laughter and memories

If I were to close my eyes and pick that one gift from childhood that I cherish the most, it would be the stories that my grandfather told. As a kid, I would snuggle up to him after dinner, and he would spin a yarn around this character, Guddo, that he had created just for me. Guddo and her adventures were so visually rich that I could literally picture her overcoming fear of the dark, making friends with animals in the wild, and leading groups of kids out of dangerous situations. And if festivals were around the corner, my grandfather would include mythological characters, who would take part in Guddo’s many adventures.

Late in the night, I would still be hungry for stories, while he would doze off, mumbling about mundane moments from the day. Assuming everyone to be powered with the same zest and energy as a six year old, I would nudge him out of his stupor, and we would have a hearty laugh about how he had meandered towards “posting letters" and “buying sugar" in the middle of a story, and with that we would return to Guddo’s world. When he passed away in 2006, it seemed like my childhood had lost its colours. But over the years, I have held Guddo and her adventures close to me, with the stories acting like a warm brazier during difficult days. The tales live on as I pass them on to my daughter, and see her love for storytelling grow.

We always assume gifts to be tangible, holding some sort of material value. Every festive season, we draw up lists of clothing, gadgets, confections, personalised stationery and more that we could give our loved ones to bring a smile to their faces. While objects perish with time, it is memories that stay on for life. Maybe this Diwali, while you exchange gifts, also make space for experiences and moments of comfort, empathy and simple joys, which promise to last a lifetime. In times marred by conflict, loss and everyday challenges, it is these memories of togetherness that will offer succour.

