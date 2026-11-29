Don Palathara, 40, is one of India’s most prolific and genuinely independent filmmakers. From 2015-23, he has made six films, all in Malayalam. Palathara’s style is minimalist, his productions lean and quick. His initial features were all in striking black-and-white. His debut, Shavam (2015), captured the quiet hubbub of a funeral. Vith (2017) was about life in the mofussil, a father consumed by it and a son longing to escape it. 1956, Central Travancore (2019) was a heist film set at the cusp of sociopolitical change in early Kerala.
Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam (2021) signalled a change, the first time Palathara worked in colour and used well-known actors in Rima Kallingal and Jitin Puthanchery. His other pandemic feature, Everything is Cinema (2021), was about a filmmaker and his partner in lockdown editing their film amid domestic chaos.
Family (2023), a Rotterdam selection, indicted the church for its silence over sexual abuse charges. It’s his only film in all these years to get a tiny theatrical release in Kerala.
Palathara’s latest film is Ekadesham (or ‘The Uncertainty Principle’), which had its world premiere at Filmfest Aachen 2026 in Germany and will be screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala next month. Sharath (Roshan Mathew) wants to make a film about the life of strugglers on the fringes of Malayalam cinema. He narrates the script to a producer and as he goes through the motions, we see the film come to life. Shreya (Divya Prabha) is an assistant director with a troubled past, and Nimisha (Aarsha Baiju), an actor who is also Sharath’s girlfriend. Actors slip in and out of character as real life blurs with their movie personae.
We spoke to Palathara about Ekadesham, a film about film—and, according to him, a “film between films”. Edited excerpts from an interview:
Having already made a meta docu-fiction in ‘Everything is Cinema’, why did you choose to make another self-reflexive film about cinema?
I was teaching at IIT Gandhinagar. After my regular classes, I had a lot of time to concentrate on my own things. Usually when I write something, I base it on subjects that are near me or something that I constantly think about. But here, with all the time, I had to observe only myself. So, it became a film between films. In that stage I am thinking of myself as a filmmaker and the people near me, those who work with me and friends who are into films.
I had already started writing about Shreya’s (Divya Prabha in the film) character for a different project. When this idea came, I thought of merging them, this guy who is a filmmaker, how he would look at these people and their relationships because he is also in a very similar situation financially and career-wise. All this went into one script. Cinema itself is an art of observation, I think. So, when you are observing yourself, that meta nature is already there. And it is incomplete. I like the incompleteness of it, the imperfections of it.
When you talk of this film fraternity, do you mostly mean people who are on the fringes, struggling to make it to the industry? It’s their anxieties that animate this film.
Definitely. I feel that that’s one of those conflicts that we all go through. This is especially true for Kerala because we have this long tradition of keeping art on a pedestal. When we are working with cinemas or any art form, we want it to be idealistic in certain ways. At the same time, we know that there is an industry on the other side and capital is needed to make any film. They don’t go hand in hand, and these are two opposing forces. I feel that I have tried to address that in the film in my own way.
You have shot in public places in Kochi. The camera is hand held and voyeuristic with a lot of closeups.
I was handling the camera myself and we were shooting all around Kochi. We were hiding in plain sight most of the time, not letting the crowd know that we are filming. We didn’t take permissions for most of the places. If we did and organized it properly, it wouldn’t be shot in this style. It will have large gatherings blocking the traffic and the shoot would have grown. But we were not causing any disruption to the public. We were just a few young people with a camera and walking around. We could very well be tourists to the people around. We would just walk in and ask to shoot somewhere. We even found people on the streets to act as extras. And they would be like, yeah sure!
‘Ekadesham’ is much more dynamic compared to your last film, ‘Family’. Its shots are not careful painterly compositions and the editing pattern is quick.
I didn’t want another Family because this is nothing like it. For me, the treatment or the form is closely related with the content of the film. For this film I wanted it to be imperfect in the conventional sense. We were not going for properly composed frames. We didn’t want the actors to act like they had been given lines. It had to look amateur in a way. This is a very conscious choice that we took for the film. I also do not want to repeat myself in any way.
The film is ambiguous: we are not sure if we are watching Sharath’s film within the film or the lives of people around him. How much of this was already there in the writing?
At the writing stage itself, I was clear that I shouldn’t have a very clear distinction between these two narratives. Sharath, like many other characters in the film, has a lot of elements that are within me. I wanted their film to be my film and mine to be theirs. They must bleed into each other.
You mentioned that there’s a very Kerala aspect to all this.
The distinction I see between two kinds of making films here. One type of film starts with the audience, how they are already trained to look at things and how they are trained to pay for it. You are then trying to cater to that taste. And on the other side, there are filmmakers who just make something and figure out if they can find an audience. I am not the smartest when it comes to these things, but I belong to the latter.
For me, it was important for the look of the film to be a certain kind. It shouldn’t look too polished. It shouldn’t start with the promise that this film will make you feel good about life behind cinema, or about cinema itself. I feel that with that kind of polished look, what follows is the promise of hope. It is common in commercially successful films. Eventually most of them are selling hope. But I am not a very hopeful person, and I believe that cinema is the art of the filmmaker. And if I try to make it look like something else, that would be dishonesty.
Aditya Shrikrishna is a Chennai-based critic.