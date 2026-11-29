You have shot in public places in Kochi. The camera is hand held and voyeuristic with a lot of closeups.

I was handling the camera myself and we were shooting all around Kochi. We were hiding in plain sight most of the time, not letting the crowd know that we are filming. We didn’t take permissions for most of the places. If we did and organized it properly, it wouldn’t be shot in this style. It will have large gatherings blocking the traffic and the shoot would have grown. But we were not causing any disruption to the public. We were just a few young people with a camera and walking around. We could very well be tourists to the people around. We would just walk in and ask to shoot somewhere. We even found people on the streets to act as extras. And they would be like, yeah sure!