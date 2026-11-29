Don Palathara, 40, is one of India’s most prolific and genuinely independent filmmakers. From 2015-23, he has made six films, all in Malayalam. Palathara’s style is minimalist, his productions lean and quick. His initial features were all in striking black-and-white. His debut, Shavam (2015), captured the quiet hubbub of a funeral. Vith (2017) was about life in the mofussil, a father consumed by it and a son longing to escape it. 1956, Central Travancore (2019) was a heist film set at the cusp of sociopolitical change in early Kerala.