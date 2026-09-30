‘Dorothy’ review: Karthik Subbaraj's film is a wild ride and a frank challenge

Subbu (Sananth) has just escaped the irate brother of the woman who was comforting him after a loss. Something compels him to seek out the hulking brute and explain that he has no romantic designs on his sister. This goes down badly, and soon Subbu, in an open field, is fighting for his life. His best friend, Karthi (Rishikanth), joins in, just about evening the odds. It’s a strange fight: stop-start, lots of long and overhead shots, action at the edges of the screen or outside it. Though the younger men keep launching into imitation Hong Kong flying kicks, neither they nor their opponent really know how to fight, so the whole thing has a clumsiness that belies the increasing stakes. At one point, a dung beetle carefully rolling a ball is foregrounded, and the silly, deadly fight becomes a blur in the back.
After punishing spells of Hindi cinema, which even at its best now is unlovely and uninventive, I find myself stumbling towards other language Indian films like a desert traveller who's seen an oasis. Dorothy is the kind of film that'll be discussed almost exclusively through its themes. This is perfectly understandable—there are decisions taken that suggest writer-director Karthik Subbaraj is spoiling for a fight, not just a debate. But it’s also a wild piece of filmmaking, richly allusive and kinetic, Bruce Lee rubbing shoulders with Bharatiraja, Coenesque black comedy with Madurai rowdyism. No scene is too small that Subbaraj won’t throw in some camera trickery or goofball edit or unexpected reference, a moment-by-moment return on the audience’s investment.
Subbu first comes across Karthi being bullied by a group of bigger boys in school. He first tells him boys shouldn’t cry, then beats up his oppressors. The two become fast friends. They grow up reluctant rowdies, continually reminding each other how men can’t show weakness, admit to feelings, or appear in any way soft. This is a direct influence of Subbu’s toxic home environment, with two dumb misogynist elder brothers and a tyrant of a father, Whistle Veeraiya (Muthukumar), who might be involved in the mysterious deaths of his wife and daughter in the stepwell. Not that the rest of the village is any better, fights regularly breaking out over alleged affairs or infractions of family honour and caste.
Into this conservative environment comes Dorothy (Keerthy Suresh), whom one of Subbu's brothers has married and brought home from Kerala. Karthi and Subbu are initially bashful in her presence; you can tell they've never been around a cheerful, outgoing young woman. But Subbu soon becomes close to Dorothy, hanging around her and helping with her chores, to the disgust of Veeraiya and the increasing worry of his friend, who knows how quickly a rumour can spiral (his own romance with a girl of another caste is abruptly curtailed in the film’s funniest edit).
None of this—the sendup of rigid masculinity, the repeated emphasis on gender roles—prepared me for the film’s central surprise. I don’t see a way to honestly discuss Dorothy while avoiding this, so I’ll address it directly. Between two shocking incidents of violence, Subbu is propositioned by a transgender sex worker. He pushes her away, kicks her, a reaction that seems out of character for an essentially gentle soul pretending to be tough. It’s not all he’s pretending about, we soon learn. After one too many of the old man’s cruelties, Subbu emerges from a locked room in a sari, long hair tied. “I’m my mother’s daughter,” she tells her aghast siblings and father, before kicking their asses (it’s a telling detail that she fights expertly in her real skin) and leaving home.
It’s a transformation meant to land like a ton of bricks. Freed from the lie she was living, Subbu leans into a new voice, body language and confidence. Subbaraj isn’t dropping clues along the way—which makes it as much a surprise for us as it is for Karthi. He’s sent under duress to bring Subbu back, and finds his friend utterly changed when he catches up with her in another town. Dorothy transforms too, from a rural Madurai drama, with familiar underpinnings of caste pride and sudden violence, to a decidedly unfamiliar brand of road movie (the sense of dislocation is accentuated by the action shifting to somewhere in Maharashtra).
Subbaraj makes soaring melodrama out of scenes that other directors would shoot quickly and move on. When Subbu reaches out to Karthi’s mother, they meet under a bridge as a train barrels past above their heads. When Karthi is trying to track down his friend in a strange town, he starts yelling her name; the smile on Subbu’s face when she hears this, knowing the shock that is to come, is devastating. Ilaiyaraaja's songs feel like they should come with footnotes. But his score is astonishing, lyrical and empathetic in ways you wouldn't necessarily expect from an 83-year-old composing for a film about trans identity.
“Is the poison out of him?” Subbu asks a doctor about Karthi. She means it literally (scorpion sting), but there’s another poison coursing through the young man. Initially, Karthi can’t even look at his friend, let alone relate to her. He can’t stand the group of travelling trans women who adopt Subbu (they’re described, at least in translation, as ‘eunuchs’). Dorothy isn’t subtle in its attempts to paint Tamil cinema and broader culture as queer-phobic (which of course can be extended to other cultures of India). But instead of attempting a psychologically acute examination of queer and trans identity, it runs slam-bang into the issue, demanding that everyone do better.
There’s a final twist, an epilogue of sorts, that tipped the audience I saw the film with over the edge. I don't know if I buy these developments from a storytelling perspective, but I love them as a challenge to the viewer. It removes the option of abstract solidarity, leaving viewers no choice but to accept or reject the film's themes on the most straightforward terms. Like Gordon Cole standing up for his trans colleague Denise in Twin Peaks, Subbaraj is asking his audience to fix their hearts or die.
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