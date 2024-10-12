Why do so many Indian actors take on father-son double roles?
For the most part, N.T. Rama Rao Jr’s latest action-thriller Devara was a tepid, tonally incoherent affair, the kind of film that shouts frequently without actually saying much. More the pity for the “man of masses" (Jr NTR’s chosen moniker) who pulls a diligent double shift here as the titular seafarer-vigilante and his bumbling, resentful son Varadha (“Vara"). The fact that Jr NTR chose a father-son double role for his first outing since RRR, the biggest hit of his career, isn’t a coincidence. Playing multiple roles in the same film has long been considered proof of a star’s mettle in Indian cinema, and in the Telugu and Tamil-language film industries, especially.