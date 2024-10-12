Why do so many Indian actors take on father-son double roles?

If we look at Jr NTR’s films down the years, there have been frequent allusions to the filmography of his famous grandfather. NTR (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao; 1923-96) was the reigning superstar of Telugu cinema from the 1950s-1980s. In 1982, he formed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and served as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in three stints over 14 years. In the lead-up to NTR launching his political career, he portrayed father-son double roles in three films: Sardar Paparayudu (1980), Kondaveeti Simham (1981) and Justice Chowdhary (1982). All three depicted the older NTR as an authority figure imbued with the power of the state, one way or another—a freedom fighter, a cop and a judge. The narrative sees these “old-school" men-of-honour in conflict with the next generation, depicted as flawed, wrapped up in frivolities and prima facie unworthy.