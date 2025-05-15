‘Dr Strangelove’ remains the essential anti-war film
Summary‘Dr. Strangelove’ asks us not to fight in the War Room. That Cold War may be over, but rooms remain
By all accounts, Stanley Kubrick was an obsessive. The kind of maniac who would put an actor through 97 takes because his smile wasn’t smug enough. Considered both sadistic and clinical, the director was described by various collaborators as cold, manipulative, machine-like. Yet it took this famously impassive artist to make the most scorching, uproarious, goddamned hilarious anti-war film in cinema history. In the 1964 masterpiece Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb—available for rent on Amazon Prime and Apple TV—Kubrick doesn’t just take apart military arrogance and political impotence, he makes them dance.
The film isn’t a screed or a sermon, but a ballet of buffoons set on the brink of Armageddon. It is without question the funniest film about the end of the world—which is precisely what makes it so terrifying. Released in the throes of the Cold War, Dr. Strangelove made audiences laugh while they looked over their shoulders for mushroom clouds. Today, its punches land even harder. What was once satire now feels like premonition. The hair-triggers are still cocked. The men in suits are still playing God.
This is where Kubrick’s genius lies: in taking a scenario so absurd—where a rogue US general launches a nuclear attack on the Soviet Union because he believes fluoridation is a communist plot to sap our “precious bodily fluids"—and treating it with the straightest of faces. No mugging. No wink to the audience. Just a slow, methodical spiral into the kind of bureaucratic horror that would make Kafka giddy.