‘Dr Strangelove’ remains the essential anti-war film

Dr. Strangelove is a horror film. A satire, yes, but also a scream. Its terror lies in how plausible its absurdities feel. How quickly we accept the insanity because the men spouting it wear ties. The film’s most devastating insight is that destruction doesn’t come with fangs and fire—it comes with protocol and paperwork, and it’s signed in triplicate. Kubrick shows how the systems built to protect us are riddled with paradox. That the logic of mutually assured destruction is the sort of chess game where everyone agrees the best move is to blow up the board. That nuclear deterrence is not strategy, but theology. And that war, no matter how cleanly it’s strategised, is always—always—a failure of imagination.