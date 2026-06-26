‘Dream Girl’: A new exhibition in Mumbai reimagines the Hindi film heroine on canvas

For artist Maithili Chaturvedi, one of the core childhood memories includes draping her mother’s dupatta around herself as a sari and then dancing to Hindi film numbers. She would prance around the room, imagining herself to be Chandramukhi from Devdas. Today that little girl has grown up into a 23-year-old fine arts graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design, US, who is all set to pursue a masters’ degree at the Columbia University School of the Arts. However, what has endured over the years is her fascination with the ‘heroine’. “I catch snippets of her on the radio, or a fleeting fragment of her face on a weathered poster on the walls of a dilapidated Mumbai building; I embody her when I imitate Deepika Padukone’s character from Om Shanti Om, asking about the value of ‘ek chutki sindoor’,” says Chaturvedi.