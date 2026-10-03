‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ review: Vijay Salgaonkar's last dance

Ajay Devgn remains almost unnervingly still, but by now that stoicism has become integral to the character. Vijay’s poker face is his armour. He is the puppeteer—the man who quietly believes he is several moves ahead while everyone around him assumes they are calling the shots. Devgn’s restraint works because Vijay’s greatest weapon is never revealing what he is thinking. He isn't simply trying to outwit the police. He has spent years—and three films—constructing a world in which everyone else believes they are making decisions, while he is quietly moving the pieces.