‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ review: Vijay Salgaonkar's last dance

Six months after the events of the second film, Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) and her husband Mahesh (Rajat Kapoor) are still living with the loss of their son, Sam. The case of his death, however, has been closed. The Salgaonkar family has moved on, but Meera has not. Her need for justice has been replaced by a desire for revenge. When a senior police officer reveals that new evidence has surfaced, the fragile truce ruptures. The case is reopened, and Vijay once again finds himself being hunted.