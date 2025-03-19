‘Eephus’ is an instant sports movie classic
SummaryCarson Lund's baseball comedy distills the mundane pleasures and casual heartbreak of sport
J.M. Barrie, author of the Peter Pan books and an enthusiastic amateur cricketer of limited skill, said of his bowling: “If I have sent down a bad delivery I can always pursue the ball, recapture it and send it down again." I know little of baseball, but the Eephus pitch sounds something like that. The Dickson Baseball Dictionary describes it as a “slowly thrown, high-arcing pitch likely to reach an apex of 25 feet above the ground between the mound and the plate". Rip Sewell, who originated the pitch in the 1940s, said it was “Fun to watch, easy to catch, but tough to hit."
Carson Lund’s Eephus (playing at the Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai this weekend) is fun to watch and easy to catch, arcing in a graceful, unhurried parabola towards the viewer. The film runs an hour and 38 minutes, but you could tell me it was considerably shorter or a lot longer than that and I’d believe you. This too makes it like the pitch. One of the players theorizes that the Eephus is so slow it makes the batter lose track of time. “I like that," his teammate replies. “It’s kind of like baseball. I’m waiting for something to happen and poof, game’s over."
A baseball field in the small, sleepy town of Douglas in New England is being razed to make way for a high school. To mark its passing, two local teams, the Riverdogs and Adler’s Paint baseball team, face off one last time. This game, in all its amiable mediocrity and occasional slapstick urgency, takes up the entirety of Lund’s first feature, which he co-wrote with Michael Basta and Nate Fisher. We join as scorer Franny is setting up in the bright sun; by the end it’s dark and everyone’s struggling to stay upright.