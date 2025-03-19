‘Eephus’ is an instant sports movie classic

“Game of inches, game of inches." Branch Rickey’s famous quote being used for this match-up of drunk schlubs is amusing but not out of place. Eephus is about baseball in spirit, not the practitioners but the game itself, its intricacies and familiar pleasures. For all the cheerful filthy chat, there’s a melancholy at the heart of this film. When we finally see the fireworks display promised at the start, it’s as a play of coloured lights on the pensive face of one of the players. The last scene is Franny the scorer looking at the last cars leaving the dark field, repeating Lou Gehrig’s farewell speech, complete with echo (“Today day day day, I consider myself self self, the luckiest man…"). He ends with another echo, of Paul Simon’s lament for a way of life that can’t return: “Where do we go, Joe DiMaggio?"