What to watch this week: ‘Eileen’, ‘Karate Kid: Legends’

Eileen Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie) is a shy secretary at a corrections facility in the early 1960s, starved of excitement in a small town, having to take care of her alcoholic father. Her life changes when she comes under the spell of a mysterious and glamorous psychologist, Rebecca (Anne Hathaway). Hathaway radiates old-movie star charisma, Shea Whigham is wonderful as Eileen’s father, and the atmosphere is straight out of Patricia Highsmith novel. Directed by William Oldroyd. (Netflix)

A still from 'Our Unwritten Seoul'.

Our Unwritten Seoul Mi-ji and Mi-rae (played by Park Bo-young) are identical twins but differ in temperament. While Mi-ji lives with her mother, Mi-rae works in Seoul but is going through a rough patch, facing harassment from her boss. The sisters decide to switch places. The K-drama also stars Jinyoung. (Netflix)

A still from 'Fountain of Youth'.

Fountain of Youth An archaeologist teams up with his sister, a museum curator, to look for the fabled fountain of youth. This globe-trotting adventure stars Natalie Portman and John Krasinki, with a supporting cast of Eiza González, Arian Moayed and Stanley Tucci. While it doesn’t exactly promise a deep philosophical experience, this sort of material is custom-made for director Guy Ritchie. (Apple TV+)

A still from 'Karate Kid: Legends'.