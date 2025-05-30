What to watch this week: ‘Eileen’, ‘Karate Kid: Legends’

Eileen Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie) is a shy secretary at a corrections facility in the early 1960s, starved of excitement in a small town, having to take care of her alcoholic father. Her life changes when she comes under the spell of a mysterious and glamorous psychologist, Rebecca (Anne Hathaway). Hathaway radiates old-movie star charisma, Shea Whigham is wonderful as Eileen’s father, and the atmosphere is straight out of Patricia Highsmith novel. Directed by William Oldroyd. (Netflix)

A still from 'Our Unwritten Seoul'.

Our Unwritten Seoul Mi-ji and Mi-rae (played by Park Bo-young) are identical twins but differ in temperament. While Mi-ji lives with her mother, Mi-rae works in Seoul but is going through a rough patch, facing harassment from her boss. The sisters decide to switch places. The K-drama also stars Jinyoung. (Netflix)

A still from 'Fountain of Youth'.

Fountain of Youth An archaeologist teams up with his sister, a museum curator, to look for the fabled fountain of youth. This globe-trotting adventure stars Natalie Portman and John Krasinki, with a supporting cast of Eiza González, Arian Moayed and Stanley Tucci. While it doesn’t exactly promise a deep philosophical experience, this sort of material is custom-made for director Guy Ritchie. (Apple TV+)

A still from 'Karate Kid: Legends'.

Karate Kid: Legends A potentially awkward merging of the universes of The Karate Kid, a 2010 film with Jackie Chan, and Cobra Kai, a spinoff series from the original trilogy that had its sixth and final season this year. Chan and Ralph Macchio star in Jonathan Entwistle’s film along with Ben Wang, the latest kid who’ll receive an exacting but life-changing training in martial arts. Also starring Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley and Ming-Na Wen. (In theatres)