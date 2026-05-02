‘Ek Din’ review: Sai Pallavi the one spark in earnest, stilted romance

As I watched the film, I thought Sneha Desai and Spandan Desai’s dialogue writing was occasionally amusing, often corny, but that their screenplay clicked into place satisfyingly. But after looking up the Thai film, I'd pass on that credit to its writers. Ek Din not only takes most of its plot from One Day but also details ranging from crucial to throwaway: Dino being so unmemorable that the security guard in his office doesn’t recognise him; a wish-granting bell that kicks off his fairytale; a proposal that goes from trainwreck to triumph; Meera blanching when she’s told uni sushi is sea urchin testicles. It’s the second Aamir Khan production in two years after Sitaare Zameen Par that’s content to remake a foreign film by just translating it and changing a few details. There’s nothing wrong with this, but I’m surprised Aamir finds it a worthwhile challenge.