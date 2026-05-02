‘Ek Din’ review: Sai Pallavi the one spark in earnest, stilted romance

If there’s anyone with a superhero complex in Ek Din, it’s Gurgaon startup CEO Nakul (Kunal Kapoor), who announces a five-day vacation in Japan for the entire team (in this economy?) so he can stay back with Meera, with whom he’s in a clandestine affair. She knows he’s married, but finds out on the trip that he has no intention of leaving his wife. Distraught, she drinks herself blind and stumbles into a freezing forest at night. Luckily, this is an Indian film, where you can always count on your benign stalker to step up when needed.