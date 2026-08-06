Diaspora electronic artists look to the past for inspiration

On Threads, the new album by Indian-origin music producers Baalti and Lapgan, yesteryear disco queen Runa Laila can be heard entreating a jyotishi (fortune teller) to reveal details about her love life. The beseechment, in Bengali, sampled alongside folk beats, is followed by a voice memo of Gaurav Nagpal—who goes by Lapgan—actually speaking with a jyotishi in person.
The New York-based duo of Mihir Chauhan and Jaiveer Singh , who make music as Baalti, say it’s one of the most fun samples on their new record. It’s a small example of their unique source material—Carnatic beats, club sounds, chopped Indian classical scatting. In the 1970s, rumours swirled that the ‘Skylab’ satellite would crash in the Kashmir valley. It never did crash, but became a legendary anecdote. In Baalti & Lapgan’s music video for Lime Tikka, a village girl named “Satellite” is seen trying to build a sophisticated time-travelling machine.
Baalti & Lapgan aren’t the only ones dilating through music to earlier timelines. In Los Angeles, composer Sanaya Ardeshir has just put out her first album under her legal name. For over a decade, Ardeshir produced synth-driven electronica using the moniker Sandunes, from her home base in Mumbai. Post-covid, having moved to LA and being outside the forcefield of her immediate Parsi family and community, she had a substantial shift in perspective on her identity and belonging. On Hand of Thought, which released earlier this summer, Ardeshir looks to her ancestors for whom being Parsi was a massive part of their identity and everyday life. Against the context of the dwindling numbers of the Zoroastrian community, Ardeshir centers a specific grief and uncertainty through the creative process.
Most of the women in Ardeshir’s family played the piano, as the artist uses the instrument as a lens to view and examine their lived experiences. The anthemic opening of the album with the titular track soon meanders into piano motifs and discordant sounds. On Barefoot Steps, Ardeshir creates pensive notes that could almost soundtrack a neo-noir film, with her signature drum rhythm.
All three artists—Ardeshir, Lapgan and Baalti—have been performing their new material at venues in the West. While the nadaswaram reed on Lime Tikka always ends up perking up ears a bit more, neither Baalti or Lapgan ever expected devotional Carnatic music or Rajasthani folk to get people moving in the club.
Threads is intended to be a gapless listen with the first and last track looping back to each other in an endless flat circle of beats. “The record channels our love for sounds from the past of India and Pakistan. We wanted the listening experience to be like traveling through time,” says Lapgan, further describing it as “jamming with sonic ancestors”.