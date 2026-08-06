Diaspora electronic artists look to the past for inspiration

Baalti & Lapgan aren’t the only ones dilating through music to earlier timelines. In Los Angeles, composer Sanaya Ardeshir has just put out her first album under her legal name. For over a decade, Ardeshir produced synth-driven electronica using the moniker Sandunes, from her home base in Mumbai. Post-covid, having moved to LA and being outside the forcefield of her immediate Parsi family and community, she had a substantial shift in perspective on her identity and belonging. On Hand of Thought, which released earlier this summer, Ardeshir looks to her ancestors for whom being Parsi was a massive part of their identity and everyday life. Against the context of the dwindling numbers of the Zoroastrian community, Ardeshir centers a specific grief and uncertainty through the creative process.