‘Elephants in the Fog’ is a complex portrait of trans belonging in Nepal

On paper, Nepal has been a trailblazer on transgender rights. It was the first country to let citizens register their gender by “self feeling”, following a 2007 Supreme Court ruling. In 2011, it ran the first national census to count three genders. And in 2023, it became the site of South Asia’s first registered same-sex marriage between a trans woman and a gay man, made possible in part by the same third-gender recognition the country had spent over a decade building. Elephants in the Fog, Nepalese filmmaker Abinash Bikram Shah’s debut feature, sidesteps that record entirely, settling instead on a Kinnar community that has every legal right to exist and still has to earn, daily, its right to belong.
Elephants in the Fog is set in a small Nepalese village on the edge of a forest patrolled nightly to keep wild elephants from the fields. At the centre is Pirati (Pushpa Thing Lama), the headstrong matriarch of a Kinnar household—trans women bound by vows of chastity, respected by villagers for their blessings and quietly resented for everything else. As we find out, Pirati has been breaking that vow herself, in love with a local drummer (Aashant Sharma) and dreaming of escaping to a new life in Delhi. It’s a decision that could sever her from the family she has built, including her headstrong daughter, Apsara (Aliz Ghimire).
Then, Apsara vanishes one night, and when the police show little urgency to find her, Pirati puts her own plans on hold to search for her, an ordeal that strips away the village’s veneer of tolerance, exposing how conditional it has always been.
Structurally, the film—Nepal’s submission to the Best International Feature race at the Academy Awards—arrives at that ordeal by way of a much gentler opening act: a stirring portrait of the Kinnar community’s inner life, underlining the social mores and rituals, and the hierarchy that holds it together. Newcomers are inducted with their hands painted red, pledging celibacy and fealty to their elders. At the same time, we see the Kinnar women, dressed in their finery, summoned by villagers to shower their blessings on weddings and births with their signature claps, song, and dance—treated as vessels of divine intervention even as they’re kept at arm’s length.
That intimacy curdles into something darker once Apsara vanishes, and the film tightens into a nocturnal thriller, a shift Shah employs to interrogate the violence and prejudice trailing these women.
What makes Elephants in the Fog revolutionary is its refusal to resolve the community’s contradictions: women feared and revered in the same breath, granted spiritual authority and denied basic safety, visible enough to bless a wedding and invisible enough to vanish without consequence. Shah’s screenplay (the story is credited to him and Sandeep Badal) keeps circling back to the illusion of social acceptance—the same superstitions that grant the Kinnar women sacred status demand that they surrender their desire in return.
This instinct for bleakness isn’t new to Shah. Before making his directorial debut, he co-wrote two features for Min Bahadur Bham—Kalo Pothi: The Black Hen (2015) and the Berlinale competition title Shambhala (2024)—as well as Deepak Rauniyar’s Highway (2011), all of them steeped in the harsher edges of contemporary Nepali life. In Elephants in the Fog, that sensibility finds its visual equivalent. Noé Bach’s cinematography leans on cold, desaturated blues, even in the film’s gentler scenes. Wide shots dwarf Pirati and the Kinnar women against the forest; close-ups linger on her face, holding it long enough for everything unspoken to surface. It is a sensational lead performance that Lama carries entirely on her expression: desire, duty, hope and grief colliding often at once.
What distinguishes Shah’s directorial gaze is the dynamism with which he moves between registers. A Kinnar ceremony can unfold with the exuberance of a musical before giving way to a hushed exchange; crowded interiors open on to vast forest landscapes, while moments of communal celebration repeatedly give way to solitude. The filmmaker displays a particularly keen sense of how atmosphere can shift within a place: the same village that feels warm and communal in daylight becomes strange and threatening after dark. That instability gives his social observation a physical dimension, making the film’s tensions something viewers feel in the changing texture of the world as much as in its story.
When Elephants in the Fog premiered in the Un Certain Regard strand at Cannes earlier this year, it went on to win the section’s Jury Prize, becoming the first Nepali film to win an award at Cannes altogether. Over the past decade and a half, the Un Certain Regard section, which runs parallel to the festival’s main competition, has served as a discovery ground for emerging South Asian voices, a lineage that includes Vikramaditya Motwane’s Udaan (2010), Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan (2015), Saim Sadiq’s Joyland (2022), and more recently, Sandhya Suri’s Santosh (2024).
What Shah adds to that conversation is a film whose politics remain inseparable from its sense of place. In the film’s final sequence, the Kinnar women’s signature clap and the elephants emerging from the fog seem to answer each other: two sounds, two presences that the village has tried to contain, suddenly impossible to ignore. It is a wordless act of defiance, but one that lingers long after the credits roll. For once, neither is willing to retreat, whatever the consequences.
Poulomi Das is a Goa-based film critic.
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