What to watch this week: ‘Elle’, ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ and more

Daadi Ki Shaadi An ambiguous Facebook post by Vimla Ahuja (Neetu Kapoor), a 71-year-old who lives alone in Simla, leaves her family with the impression she’s getting married. They travel from Delhi to confront her. Directed by Ashish R. Mohan and also starring Kapil Sharma. (Netflix)

View full Image View full Image Lexi Minetree in 'Elle'.

Elle A prequel series revives the Legally Blonde franchise. Lexi Minetree plays Elle Woods, a role made famous by Reese Witherspoon, as a teen in the 1990s before her time as a Harvard law student. (Amazon Prime)

Also Read | New on shelves: Four books to read this season

View full Image View full Image A scene from 'Not a Pretty Picture'.

Not a Pretty Picture This 1976 film by Martha Coolidge blends documentary and fiction to investigate personal trauma. The film is built around reenactments of the director’s teenage self as she looks back at the time she was raped by an acquaintance. (MUBI)

View full Image View full Image A scene from 'Mollywood Times'.