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What to watch this week: ‘Elle’, ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ and more

Elle Woods returns to lay down the law, a grandmother gives the wrong impression, and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published3 Jul 2026, 11:00 AM IST
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A still from 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'.
A still from 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'.
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Daadi Ki Shaadi

An ambiguous Facebook post by Vimla Ahuja (Neetu Kapoor), a 71-year-old who lives alone in Simla, leaves her family with the impression she’s getting married. They travel from Delhi to confront her. Directed by Ashish R. Mohan and also starring Kapil Sharma. (Netflix)

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Lexi Minetree in 'Elle'.

Elle

A prequel series revives the Legally Blonde franchise. Lexi Minetree plays Elle Woods, a role made famous by Reese Witherspoon, as a teen in the 1990s before her time as a Harvard law student. (Amazon Prime)

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A scene from 'Not a Pretty Picture'.
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Not a Pretty Picture

This 1976 film by Martha Coolidge blends documentary and fiction to investigate personal trauma. The film is built around reenactments of the director’s teenage self as she looks back at the time she was raped by an acquaintance. (MUBI)

A scene from 'Mollywood Times'.
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Mollywood Times

On the heels of its theatrical release, this dark Malayalam comedy, starring Naslen (Alappuzha Gymkhana) as an ambitious, aspiring director, is now streaming. For the first hour or so, Mollywood Times is a breakneck ride through the blossoming of a talent. But after that, the film concentrates on the underbelly of the film industry, and the compromises artists make to achieve their goals. Directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak. (JioHotstar)

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