Emily Jacir is fulfilling desires of Palestinians in exile

How do you become a vessel for the exiled? In an effort to take displaced bodies (back) to a land from which they have been banned, multimedia Palestinian artist Emily Jacir travelled to West Bank and Gaza between 2001 and 2003. Her American passport allowed her access to cities like Jerusalem, Haifa, Nazareth, Jericho, Ramallah, Bayt Lahia, the villages of Dayr Rafat and Dhinebeh, among other places. Jacir made these treks to fulfil the wishes of generations of Palestinians, who remain cast out of their homeland. However, in 2004, even with her American passport, Jacir could no longer enter Gaza or certain Palestinian towns. Experimenter Kolkata is hosting the artist’s monumental body of work, Where We Come From (2001-03), documenting these trips. It has been hailed by Frieze magazine as one of the most important pieces of contemporary art in the 21st century. Currently on view at the gallery’s outpost on Hindustan Road, this show marks Jacir’s solo debut in India.