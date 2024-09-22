The only Emmy that matters
SummaryRobert Elswit won Outstanding Cinematography for ‘Ripley’ at this year’s Emmy Awards. It may have been the one award that went to the right recipient
Ripley made me gasp. Netflix’s adaptation of the Patricia Highsmith novel The Talented Mr Ripley is a wonder of black-and-white gorgeousness, and while leading man Andrew Scott may not have had anywhere near as much fun playing Tom Ridley as Matt Damon and the impossibly gorgeous Alain Delon before him, cinematographer Robert Elswit makes up for it with dazzling camerawork somehow reminiscent of both Caravaggio and Hitchcock — at the same time.