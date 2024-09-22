The only Emmy that matters

Having said that, The Bear episodes mostly inch close to 40 minutes, and its most loved — and most awarded — episode of season two, the devastating ‘Fishes’ episode set around a Christmas Dinner, is more than an hour long. So how does it qualify? This is a transparent and shameful case of Category Fraud, where the producers submit their show in the wrong category to give it a better chance of winning. The Bear may not have been able to slug it out with Shogun (Disney+ Hotstar) in the Drama category, but had much betters odds against Comedy nominees — most of whom (rightfully) did not take themselves as seriously.