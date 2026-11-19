The making of the play

Ramnarayan wrote the play in 2019 and was all set to show it in the US. Months of intense rehearsals followed, but the preparation was cut short by the global lockdown following the covid-19 pandemic. She had no choice but to abandon the project, reviving it only last year. Delhi will mark the play’s 20th show. Even though music lies at the heart of the play, Enchantment is not a musical. Divided into four parts, the narrative explores the maestro’s life as a young boy in Paris, a talented dancer in his own right, who was part of his brother Uday Shankar’s dance troupe. It also delves into his time as a disciple of Ustad Allauddin Khan in Maihar, undergoing rigorous training in music through the guru-shishya parampara. The audience is introduced to a zealous artist struggling to establish his career, eventually morphing into a noted musician.