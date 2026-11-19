Even before Gowri Ramnarayan started writing Enchantment, a play about Pandit Ravi Shankar, she was clear about not turning it into a hagiography. There was already so much about the sitar maestro’s life in the public domain. However, Ramnarayan, founder of Chennai-based JustUs Repertory, a 20-year-old theatre group, wanted to discover the vulnerability of Shankar. “I decided to see him not from the point of view of his triumphs and his global iconic status but as a person with doubts, hesitations, and vulnerabilities,” says Ramnarayan, who is bringing the 90-minute play to Delhi for the first time. The production has already toured 15 cities across the US besides being staged in Bengaluru and Chennai.