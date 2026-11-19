Even before Gowri Ramnarayan started writing Enchantment, a play about Pandit Ravi Shankar, she was clear about not turning it into a hagiography. There was already so much about the sitar maestro’s life in the public domain. However, Ramnarayan, founder of Chennai-based JustUs Repertory, a 20-year-old theatre group, wanted to discover the vulnerability of Shankar. “I decided to see him not from the point of view of his triumphs and his global iconic status but as a person with doubts, hesitations, and vulnerabilities,” says Ramnarayan, who is bringing the 90-minute play to Delhi for the first time. The production has already toured 15 cities across the US besides being staged in Bengaluru and Chennai.
Even before Gowri Ramnarayan started writing Enchantment, a play about Pandit Ravi Shankar, she was clear about not turning it into a hagiography. There was already so much about the sitar maestro’s life in the public domain. However, Ramnarayan, founder of Chennai-based JustUs Repertory, a 20-year-old theatre group, wanted to discover the vulnerability of Shankar. “I decided to see him not from the point of view of his triumphs and his global iconic status but as a person with doubts, hesitations, and vulnerabilities,” says Ramnarayan, who is bringing the 90-minute play to Delhi for the first time. The production has already toured 15 cities across the US besides being staged in Bengaluru and Chennai.
Enchantment, while being based on the maestro’s autobiography, is also informed by Ramnarayan’s interactions with him as a close acquaintance and later as a journalist. Her association with him goes back in time through her mother Anandi Ramachandran. She was close friends with Indian musician Kamala Chakravarty, who had known Shankar for three decades, and also with Lakshmi Shankar, who was married to his brother. In fact, Ramnarayan’s maternal grandfather and noted journalist, Kalki Krishnamurthy, had written the first review of the maestro’s concert in Chennai.
Enchantment, while being based on the maestro’s autobiography, is also informed by Ramnarayan’s interactions with him as a close acquaintance and later as a journalist. Her association with him goes back in time through her mother Anandi Ramachandran. She was close friends with Indian musician Kamala Chakravarty, who had known Shankar for three decades, and also with Lakshmi Shankar, who was married to his brother. In fact, Ramnarayan’s maternal grandfather and noted journalist, Kalki Krishnamurthy, had written the first review of the maestro’s concert in Chennai.
While Ramnarayan had met him often and had been like a family member, she felt that was not enough to fully shape her play. She wanted to introspect and go deeper to understand what lay at the heart and in the mind of this iconic musician, who became a global cultural ambassador for Indian music through his willingness to experiment and take creative risks. In a career that spanned roughly eight decades, he created his own ragas, won a Grammy award in the late 1960s, and gave significant music for cinema across the world, including Satyajit Ray’s trilogy of Pather Panchali, Aparajito, and Apur Sansar. He played his final public concert alongside his daughter, Anoushka, on November 4, 2012, in California, at the age of 92, aided by oxygen tubes, and passed away a month later.
The making of the play
Ramnarayan wrote the play in 2019 and was all set to show it in the US. Months of intense rehearsals followed, but the preparation was cut short by the global lockdown following the covid-19 pandemic. She had no choice but to abandon the project, reviving it only last year. Delhi will mark the play’s 20th show. Even though music lies at the heart of the play, Enchantment is not a musical. Divided into four parts, the narrative explores the maestro’s life as a young boy in Paris, a talented dancer in his own right, who was part of his brother Uday Shankar’s dance troupe. It also delves into his time as a disciple of Ustad Allauddin Khan in Maihar, undergoing rigorous training in music through the guru-shishya parampara. The audience is introduced to a zealous artist struggling to establish his career, eventually morphing into a noted musician.
The play features the musician’s original sitar recordings permitted for use by Shankar’s wife, Sukanya Rajan Shankar, with compositions rendered for this production by musicians like Bombay Jayashri, Aditya Prakash, and Vignesh Ishwar.
Ramnarayan always holds an interactive session with the audience towards the end of the play. She is left fascinated by the audience's response. The playwright remembers one instance in particular when an audience member explained that, despite not being familiar with the maestro's music or his story, she felt connected to the play, and that the dance featured in the production aptly reflected the main character’s mental state.
While writing Enchantment, Ramnarayan was interested in Shankar’s constant endeavor to push his creative boundaries. She wanted to had to equip the lead actors Yohan Chacko, who essays the role of the musician, and Aarabi Veeraraghavan, the sutradhar, with solid material so that audiences could understand how the maestro reflected on his life, and even questioned himself through doubts and fears despite his iconic status that was known to the world.
It helps that the team rehearses a lot, often for long periods—three days a week or daily for three to four months. Changes are made along the way. “If actors feel something is not working, I listen to what they say. If I think that it is valid, I make the changes. A play gets shaped when the actors perform it,” adds Ramnarayan. “I trust my actors. Their instincts are often right.”
Oliver Craske’s biography, Indian Sun: The Life and Music of Ravi Shankar mentions an earlier quote by the musician: “I was born with this loneliness and it lives in my heart always. I have received so much love, but my loneliness has not disappeared… Somehow I got it by inheritance, and I’m carrying it all the time in my life… .” The lines are proof of the artist’s fragility, and it is this ‘inheritance’ that Enchantment spotlights. While focusing on the creative mind, it also shows Shankar as deeply human.
The play will be staged on 21 November at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.