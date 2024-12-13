The English Teacher is one of the funniest new shows
SummaryThe English Teacher engages with the complex lives of its students—their slang, their TikTok-fueled activism, their ability to spot hypocrisy
We’ve seen school sitcoms before. English Teacher (Disney+ Hotstar), created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez, begins innocuously, almost mundanely, with the chalk-and-dust trope of a dedicated but beleaguered high school teacher. From the moment Alvarez’s protagonist Mr Todd steps into his classroom, sporting a cardigan as square as his earnestness, the series flips the script on the genre and delivers something fresh, meaningful, and unabashedly smart.
English Teacher could be compared to the feel-good stylings of Abbott Elementary (Disney+ Hotstar) and even the underrated AP Bio (Netflix), a series I would immediately recommend to lovers of 30 Rock. Starring Glenn Howerton (from the great It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as a disgraced—and perpetually enraged—Harvard professor teaching schoolkids things they should not learn, AP Bio has many silly charms.