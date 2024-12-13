The English Teacher is one of the funniest new shows

Evan Todd is a quietly revolutionary character. Alvarez plays him with a restraint that challenges TV’s usual portrayal of gay protagonists. Todd is straight-presenting and hopelessly uncool, an anti-icon in a cardigan who’d rather debate the Oxford comma than plan a pride parade. Yet, his queerness is never erased or tokenised. It’s just part of the character, not his defining feature. At one point, he’s abruptly asked to explain the concept of “nonbinary" to a class he doesn’t even teach. It’s a moment that plays out with surgical precision, hilariously underscoring the generational divide while poking at the fraught politics of allyship in modern education.