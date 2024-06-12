A new book explores the workings of democracies
SummaryErica Benner’s ‘Adventures in Democracy’ examines the course of democracy in various countries in the 20th century
The recent Lok Sabha election results threw up some surprises, with the National Democratic Alliance government’s majority being significantly reduced. The roster of unexpected losses included Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad constituency, where the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was expected to help usher in a landslide victory. In the aftermath of this performance, many political observers have said that elected governments need to listen to people’s grievances and act in a democratic manner—a point reiterated in Erica Benner’s latest book, Adventures in Democracy, which charts the trajectories of major world democracies in the second half of the 20th century. Some countries have fortified their democracies, introducing more stringent checks and balances on the power of the executive. Others have backslid, with the freedoms of the media and the judiciary being curtailed. Benner diagnoses each democracy’s specific “pressure points" and gives us the socio-historical context behind that nation's political choices.