A new book explores the workings of democracies

As someone who sees both Japan and America as home, Benner’s candor is admirable: she glorifies neither nation’s deficiencies and missteps while being warm and empathetic towards everyday American and Japanese people. For example, she notes that except for two relatively brief periods, Japan’s electoral politics has been dominated by one party (in the same segment she also correctly points out the stifling nature of America’s two-party system, which leaves dissenters on both sides of the aisle politically homeless). There are other areas of concern, like the still-small number of women in public life, discrimination against low-income immigrant workers and so on. But she also notes that compared to America, Japan scores brilliantly when it comes to affordable, accessible healthcare, job security, mental health statistics and so on.