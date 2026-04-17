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What to watch this weekend: ‘Euphoria’, ‘Jaws’ and more

‘Euphoria’ returns to scandalise viewers, ‘Jaws’ is back in theatres, and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published17 Apr 2026, 11:00 AM IST
A scene from 'Euphoria'.
A scene from 'Euphoria'.
AI Quick Read

Euphoria

For better or worse, nothing in the TV landscape gets people talking like Euphoria. Sam Levinson’s series picks up the plot six years after the events of season 2, with the former high-schoolers now living messy adult lives. (JioHotstar)

A scene from 'Jaws'.

Jaws

This 1975 classic, adapted from Peter Benchley’s 1974 eponymous novel, is back in theatres in a 4K restoration. After a killer shark starts picking off prey at a busy beach at a New England summer resort town, police chief Martin Brody (played by Roy Scheider), a shark hunter (Robert Shaw) and a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) team up to hunt it down. The cast includes Lorraine Gray, Murray Hamilton, Susan Backlinie and Peter Benchley. Screenplay is written by Benchley and Carl Gottlieb. This was the original summer blockbuster, its success propelling director Steven Spielberg to Hollywood’s upper echelon. (In theatres)

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A scene from 'Beef' season 2.

Beef

The first season of Beef, created by Lee Sung Jin, was an unsettling, brilliant black comedy. Season 2 has a new story with two competing couples, and a fresh cast: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton. (Netflix)

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Vijay Varma in 'Matka King'.

Matka King

Vijay Varma stars in this drama series, set in 1960s Mumbai, about a man who builds a gambling empire. Directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule (Sairat).(Amazon Prime)

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Taapsee Pannu in 'Assi'.

Assi

Anubhav Sinha's courtroom drama approaches sexual violence through the lens of law, procedure and the domestic impact of violence. Taapsee Pannu is in the lead, supported by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra and Kani Kusruti. (Zee5)

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The poster of 'Pallichattambi'.

Pallichattambi

Tovino Thomas plays the titular role of a 'church rowdy’ in this Malayalam socio-political action drama directed by Dijo Jose Anthony. Set in 1950s Kerala, a period marked by tensions between the newly elected Communist government and the church, the film also stars Kayadu Lohar, with Prithviraj Sukumaran in a special appearance. (in theatres)

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