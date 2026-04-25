5 events you must add to your calendar this week

ARCHIVES OF HOME

Latitude 28 is hosting a group show, Houses I Almost Lived In, featuring works by artists such as Raj Jariwala, Samit Das and Shalina Vichitra. The exhibition explores the idea of home as a lived consciousness, beyond its tangible form. The works look at how architecture grows on us “through touch, repetition, and time, surviving every demolition or departure.” Vichitra’s sculptures and imagined map paintings chronicle the merging of landscape and shelter with sensorial archives of home. Das excavates the architecture of silence and Jariwala investigates distances between measured space and lived reality. At Latitude 28, Defence Colony, New Delhi, till 25 May, 11am 7pm.

View full Image View full Image Textile artwork, 'Khwabgah', by Rah Naqvi

HISTORIES OF DIRT

Rah Naqvi is showing their latest body of work, spanning painting, installation, textile and film at Tarq, Mumbai. The thread of grief, faith and lamentation runs through the show, and the trees sing resistance songs, as the artist offers encounters with material as a site of discovery, memory and time. Soil lies at the heart of the works in the show as Naqvi spent the past year collecting earth from their mother’s garden, “returning to it on each visit home, developing pigments, and tracing what they call the ‘histories of dirt’,” states the gallery note. At Tarq, Fort, Mumbai, till 23 May, 11am- 6.30pm (Tuesday to Saturday).

View full Image View full Image Imphal-based choreographer and contemporary performing artist Surjit Nongmeikapam.

ALL ABOUT DANCE

The 19th World Dance Day Celebrations, curated by acclaimed dancer Geeta Chandran, is being held over the weekend. The event brings together performances, discussions, and immersive learning experiences that celebrate India’s rich traditions of classical dance. At Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Estate, Delhi, 25-26 April, Timings vary.

View full Image View full Image A still from the documentary, 'A Story that Refused to Die'.

A STORY BEYOND THE SCRIPT

The documentary film, A story that refused to die, directed by Ranjeeta Kaur takes viewers behind the making of Paan Singh Tomar (2012), the acclaimed film based on the life of an athlete-turned-dacoit. It also offers a glimpse into the performance of the late Irrfan Khan, who played the lead role. At The Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Bandra East, Mumbai, 29 April, 8pm. . For details, visit www.nmacc.com.

View full Image View full Image Angelo Sparvoli, former head bartender of London’s famous The Savoy

THE GREAT BAR TAKEOVER