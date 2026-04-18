Mix things up this weekend with art, theatre and a lavish feast

EVERYDAY RHYTHMS

An ongoing exhibition, Nothing Twice, explores the poetry of daily life. Presented by Emami Art, the show has been curated by Ushmita Sahu and features the works of nine young women artists such as Arieno Kera, Krisha Bhuva, Mitali Das, Priti Roy and Shilpi Sharma. Viewers can see works spanning mediums such as painting, textile, video, photography and ceramics. The concept draws from Nobel laureate Wisława Szymborska’s meditation on life’s unrepeatable nature: “Nothing can ever happen twice…” The artists have responded to this idea by exploring the intimate rhythms that define human experiences. On view till 9 May at Galleries 2, 3, Emami Art, Kolkata, 11am-7pm.

Riya Chandwani, 'बेज़ुबान सफ़र', Paper burn, water colour, gouache colour, acrylic, gold, silver and bronze leaf, 2026.

ARCHIVING MEMORY

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A new exhibition, I Insist, You Reckon, at Exhibit 320 looks at memory, inheritance and what escapes the archive. Curated by Vaidehi Gohil, the show brings together seven artists, including Afrah Shafiq, B. Pradhan, Dola Shikder, Richa Arya and Purvai Rai, working across mediums like digital, textile, collage, and more. The artists, in their own unique ways, look at how histories take shape through acts of making and transmission outside the formal structures of documentation. “In turn, it invites viewers to reckon with the works.” writes Gohil in her curatorial note. At Exhibit 320, New Delhi, till 30 May, 11am-6pm (Monday-Friday).

The lavish spread of ITC Grand Central's 'The Moradabad Food Chronicle'.

A LOCAL FEAST

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Inspired by the culinary legacy of Moradabad, ITC Grand Central's The Moradabad Food Chronicle is a dining experience that brings together dishes based on slow cooking and strong spices. You can savour gosht nihari, machli ka salan, jhinga tamatar, gosht kofta Moradabadi biryani, and kaju chawal ki kheer, among others. At Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Parel, Mumbai, 17-19 April, 7.30–11.45pm/also 12.30–3.30pm (on Sunday).

A still from the Gujarati play, 'Three Men'.

IT'S A MAN'S WORLD

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Written and directed by Ankit Gor, Three Men is an 80-minute Gujarati black comedy that follows two stepbrothers who are navigating grief, family, and the stigmas surrounding masculinity. At The Cube, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Jio World Centre, Bandra (East), Mumbai, 18 April, 7.30pm. For details, visit www.nmacc.com.

Temple objects on display at the 'Dakhin| Dilli: A Sacred Dialogue' exhibition.

SACRED ZONE

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