Planner: Spend the weekend with a lot of art and a little X'mas shopping

THE ART OF CONNECTIONS A new show highlights the power of camaraderie and human connections in art-making. Krishna Reddy at 100: Of Friendships, a centennial exhibition presented by Experimenter in collaboration with Musui Art Foundation, is rooted in Santiniketan, West Bengal, where the artist’s practice started in the mid-1940s. There, at the age of 16, Reddy expanded on his understanding of nature under the tutelage of Nandalal Bose and Ramkinkar Baij. The exhibition showcases many such influences of his teachers, contemporaries and students. At Tokaround, Santiniketan, West Bengal, 6 December-21 March, 11am-5pm (closed on Monday).

View full Image An artwork that's part of artist Ranjana Thapalyal's solo show, 'Duration'.

TIME'S CREATIVE HAND Shrine Empire in Delhi is presenting Duration, a solo show of Ranjana Thapalyal, a multi-disciplinary artist, writer and educator based in Scotland, UK. She has, over time, worked with ceramics, painting, mixed media assemblages and collaborative performance to respond to the nature of time and the meta physical self. This exhibition too, with its showcase of ceramics, assemblages and site-responsive work, carries those reflections forward. For Thapalyal, materials are not just tools but co-collaborators or co-authors in her process. The ceramics in the show were created in the 1980s. At Shrine Empire, Delhi, 4 December to 16 January, 11am-6pm (closed on Sunday).

View full Image A painting by G.C. Jena

A SHARED ARTISTIC EXPERIENCE IndiGalleria's ongoing show, Sapiens, is a group exhibition featuring 17 contemporary artists including Ananda Moy Banerji, G. C. Jena, Anamika S., Mohammed Suleman, Rahul Mhetre and Vijaylaxmi Deepak Mer. Curated by Aakshat Sinha and Harmandeep Keerti, the show's theme reflects personal journeys, regional identities and socio-cultural expressions of the artists. At Kalamkar, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, Delhi, till 14 December, 11am-6pm.

View full Image Participants at a previous edition of Namma Oota.

NEW PERSPECTIVES ON THE FOOD WE EAT This weekend, Science Gallery Bengaluru is hosting its annual food festival, Namma Oota. This year's edition, to be held over two days, sits alongside CALORIE, an ongoing exhibition that examines how culture, science, policy, and industry shape what and how we eat. The line-up for the festival includes a public lecture by Kurush Dalal on food being the greatest mnemonic, a cooking session/collaborative meal with Jamie Allen, a food-themed trivia session with Saloni Mehta and Susovan Mahapatra, and a live music performance by BluesGhat. There are stalls by The Karam Kulture and Hallimane among others to make things more experiential. At Science Gallery Bengaluru, Sanjaynagar, 6-7 December, 10am-6pm. Entry to the festival is free. For details and registrations, visit calorie.scigalleryblr.org/programmes.

View full Image Hermès' 'Drawn To Craft: Putting Pencils To Paper' event celebrates the simple joy of drawing with pencils. ( Unsplash/Elene Mozhvilo )

COLOUR YOUR IMAGINATION Organised by Hermès, Drawn To Craft: Putting Pencils To Paper is a two-day festival that celebrates the joy of drawing with pencils. The itinerary includes workshops on still life illustration, pattern collaging, paper marbling, and a live act by the Speed Painter Band. Drawing tables, colours and easels are available for free for all participants. At Open Air Plaza, National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point, 6-7 December, 11am-8pm.

View full Image The towering 75ft Christmas tree comes alive with lights.