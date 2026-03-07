5 events you don't want to miss this week

AN ART PARTY FOR KIDS Method Kala Ghoda is inviting kids and their parents to spend a day at the gallery. Little art enthusiasts will get to dance and sing their time away, enjoy an art walk through two exhibitions and colouring time while munching on some cookies. One of the shows, Scribble on the Wall, presented by LOAM, features artists like Amrit Pal Singh, Anitha Reddy, Hansika Mangwani and Harshita Sharma. It asks the question why might the art of our time matters more to a child than anything else. According to the curators, the participatory nature of the works makes art alive to young children. At Method Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, 8 March, 11am-1.30pm (ages 2-5), and 2pm-3.30pm (ages 6-10).

A still from an experimental film by Purandar Chaudhuri.

VISUAL POETRY Gallerist Jooby Yohannan is presenting a multidisciplinary exhibition titled A Voyage to Permanence, around three experimental films by Purandar Chaudhuri. The cinematic experience has been curated by art historian Johny M.L. and features film screenings, alternative photographic prints by Prakash Braggs, a live installation performance and a book release. “The exhibition reimagines the act of viewing cinema within a gallery context,” states the curatorial note. The three films, Dhushor, Tremors and Impressions of Mingling, touch upon themes of memory, migration, erasure and survival. At the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, 10-14 March.

Physical comedy performer, writer and voice over artist David Hoskin.

HUMOUR TAKES THE STAGE Leading Indian comedians and international performers come together for The Fringe Premiere Night, which marks the official opening of the Mumbai Fringe Festival. Headlining the evening are Varun Grover and Kanan Gill who will be joined by international artistes Michelle Ahern and David Hoskin. The lineup also includes Shreeja Chaturvedi along with Sapan Verma as host. At Tata Theatre, NCPA, 11 March, 8.30pm.

The Ramadan menu at Aaleeshan features a selection of dishes inspired by traditional Indian street and royal kitchens.

A ROYAL RAMADAN FEAST Aaleeshan at JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa will be hosting a a specially curated Ramadan Food Festival next week. The specially curated menu features a selection of dishes inspired by traditional street and royal kitchens. On the menu are dishes like Mutton Shammi, Khao Gali Murgh Tikka and the popular Mosque Road Chicken Fry. The meal concludes on a sweet note with desserts such as Doodh Pheni and Zafrani Shakore Ki Phirni. At The Aviary, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, 9-18 March, 6pm-11pm.

Mutton saaru with pundi

POWERED BY WOMEN The women chefs of Total Environment Hospitality's Windmills Craftworks and Oota are presenting a two-week culinary showcase in honour of International Women’s Day that is celebrated globally on 8 March. The menu that includes specialties like Chicken Tahri, Fried Thalipattu with Shunti Chutney and Mutton Saaru with Pundi is a coming together of personal stories, regional memories, and culinary craftsmanship of the participating chefs. At Windmills Craftworks, and Oota Bangalore, Whitefield, till 15 March, for lunch and dinner. For details and reservations, call 7899740309.

