6 events worth stepping out for this weekend

SHIFTS IN EXPRESSION Emami Art is presenting a solo show of artist Suman Dey, who has developed a distinct abstract language. Titled Chance Remains of Another Time, the exhibition reflects on the passage of time as the artist documents memories and traces left behind by his interactions with physical spaces and natural forms. The self-taught artist looks at a new format of polyptych works presented for the first time in this show. “By arranging smaller, fragmented parts to make a whole, Dey welds together diverse, heterogeneous elements—images, sights, signs, and emotions—within a single artwork,” states the gallery note. At Emami Art, Kolkata, till 9 May, 11am-7pm (Monday to Saturday).

View full Image View full Image Actor Madhurani Gokhale will be headlining 'Kavitecha Paan Live', an interactive reimagining of Marathi poetry.

MARATHI ART EVOLVES The National Centre for the Performing Arts is celebrating Marathi theatre with the Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav. The festival features a mix of performances, readings, workshops and conversations to showcase the evolving landscape of Marathi performing art traditions. The curation includes both mainstream and experimental works by established and emerging practitioners. The weekend experiences include Writer’s Lab—From Idea to Page conducted by Prajakt Deshmukh followed by Arre Sansaar Sansaar, a spoken word tribute to Bahinabai Chaudhary’s poetry. At NCPA, Mumbai till 3 May.

View full Image View full Image A still from 'Chakravyuh'.

BRINGING MYTHOLOGIES TO LIFE Kendra Dance Festival, organised by Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, will feature three dance-drama productions. Chakravyuh retells Abhimanyu’s story from the Mahabharata. Durga depicts the goddess’ battle with Mahishasura, and Kartikeya revolves around the birth of the war god Kartikeya against the backdrop of the threat posed by Tarakasur. At Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Delhi, till 3 May, 7pm. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

View full Image View full Image Wooden sculptures on display at 'Shwet Shyam'.

EAST INDIA'S TEXTILE LEGACY Textile exhibition Shwet Shyam brings together over 100 handcrafted textiles and art pieces from Odisha, West Bengal and Assam, to explore themes of devotion, empowerment and dignity. The showcase is led by Priyanka Behera, and curated by Pankaj S. Chadha. At National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Pragati Maidan, Delhi, till 2 May, 11am-6pm.

View full Image View full Image Maize & Malt's curated cocktail menu celebrates the king of fruits in all its moods.

ON A MANGO HIGH Enjoy a curated cocktail menu at Maize & Malt that celebrates the king of fruits in all its moods – ripe, raw, tangy and spiced. On offer are Cubbon Spark, a mango highball with white rum and sparkle; Un-Ripe Theory, a mix of raw mango and tequila; and Mango Glow, a bittersweet blend of gin and Aperol, among others. At Maize & Malt, 4th Cross Rd, Kaveri Nagar, Bengaluru, 12.30pm-1am.

View full Image View full Image Artist Dhurandhar, 'Go Dohan'.

PRINTS THAT SHAPED INDIA'S VISUAL CULTURE